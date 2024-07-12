Giant roll of steel falls in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are currently working to remove a giant roll of steel in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County.

NewsChopper 2 flew over I-75 northbound near Canton Road and North Marietta Parkway in Cobb County on Friday morning.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews were able to drag the steel off to the side of the interstate and get it out of the way of drivers.

Before it was moved, what appeared to be a roll of steel was plopped down in the middle two lanes of I-75 northbound.

Triple Team Traffic says you can use Cobb Parkway as an alternate route.

It’s unclear if it fell off of a truck driving in the area.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured.

