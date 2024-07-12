Giant roll of steel falls in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are currently working to remove a giant roll of steel in the middle of I-75 in Cobb County.
NewsChopper 2 flew over I-75 northbound near Canton Road and North Marietta Parkway in Cobb County on Friday morning.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews were able to drag the steel off to the side of the interstate and get it out of the way of drivers.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
⚠️TRAVEL ADVISORY 6:20a Marietta: PD & @GADeptofTrans HERO protect a big cylinder in two left center lanes I-75/nb past N. Loop (Exit 265). Take Cobb Pkwy. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/SBK5xNKkFU— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) July 12, 2024
Before it was moved, what appeared to be a roll of steel was plopped down in the middle two lanes of I-75 northbound.
Triple Team Traffic says you can use Cobb Parkway as an alternate route.
It’s unclear if it fell off of a truck driving in the area.
There’s no word on if anyone was injured.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group