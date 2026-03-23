Georgia VA clinic shooting: Slain social worker laid to rest

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends packed into a Cobb County church Sunday to say goodbye to a social worker killed at a Veterans Affairs clinic.

The funeral for Nic Crews was held at North River Church in Marietta.

Crews had worked with veterans at the clinic for more than two years when investigators say a patient shot and killed him.

“Nick loved people so much, I’m not shocked by how many people, the outpouring of love that we’ve seen from the community, from immediate friends and family. It just speaks to who Nick was,” said friend Adeoyu Famodun.

Crews leaves behind a wife and two young children with a third on the way. A GoFundMe has been established to help his family.

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