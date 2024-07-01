Former custodian accused of creating fake timesheets, stealing thousands from Cobb Co. high school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police say a custodian stole thousands from the high school where he worked. He’s accused of creating timesheets for fake employees, among other things.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Harrison High School where she tried to track down the custodian to get his side of the story.

Some of the crimes date back to nearly two years ago.

Arrest warrants for Lamar Robinson who was a custodian at Harrison High School show he stole a little more than $50,000 from the district.

Families who live in the neighborhood are more shocked about how long investigators say the crimes went on.

“The only shocking part is why it wasn’t caught sooner than that and where’s the checks and balances in all of that? I mean people make bad moral decisions,” resident William Basham said.

Court documents show Robinson created fictitious time sheets for non-existing employees from August 2022 to January 204.

This put the district at a loss of more than $48,000.

From December of 2023 to January 2024, Robinson is accused of racking up more money for overtime he didn’t work.

“I feel like this is something that could provide an opportunity for the school district to put some oversight in place that might not have been there,” resident Adam Herbert said.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson responding to the alleged crimes in the following statement:

“Over the last number of months, we partnered with law enforcement’s investigation into an ex-employee’s alleged misuse of funds. While we can’t get into public detail about a personnel issue, the person is no longer employed, all available district policy has been applied, and we anticipate the law will be similarly, strongly enforced.”

Robinson was arrested on both those arrest warrants. He is out on bond.

