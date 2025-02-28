Former caregiver accused of stealing from senior living patient, 81, charged with 20 felonies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former caregiver is accused of stealing from a man who was 81 years old at the time of the crime.

Andrew Hood is accused of stealing four credit cards before police said he used them to buy a season pass at Six Flags Over Georgia, gas, food and more.

The crimes allegedly happened in 2024, but an arrest warrant was recently issued. Hood is facing nearly 20 felony charges.

Police said crimes of this nature can sometimes take time when multiple businesses are involved.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell tried to contact Hood to get his side of the story but was unable to reach him.

She spoke with the victim’s father over the phone, but he declined to comment.

The facility released this statement regarding the allegations:

“At Charter Senior Living, the safety and well-being of our residents are our highest priorities. We know the allegations involving a former employee and take such matters very seriously.

“While we are unable to comment on specific details regarding current or former employees, we assure our residents, families, and community that we have strict policies and protocols in place that include background checks and references during the hiring process. Any allegations of misconduct are immediately reported to law enforcement. We remain committed to transparency and will continue to support law enforcement in their efforts.

“Our organization takes proactive measures to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone we serve. We encourage anyone with concerns to come forward so that appropriate action can be taken.”

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has investigators who specifically handle elder abuse and fraud cases, the team also works with the FBI.

They said crimes against the elderly that involve fraud happen often, locally and nationally.

“Monday through Friday, every single day and I think the key is just getting the word out that these are occurring. We go out to senior centers. We go out to business and civic groups and talk about fraud and specifically about elder fraud,” said Cobb County Sheriff Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Peralta. “It’s really hard to protect your credit card bank numbers from someone who is supposed to be taking care of you.”

