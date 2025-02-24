‘Fine police officer’, ‘good boy:’ Marietta Police announce the passing of K9 Atos

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department has announced the passing of one of its own, K9 Atos.

K9 Atos was born in October of 2013 and lived a happy and full life, the department wrote.

His service with MPD began in March 2015 where his specialty as a dual-purpose canine included narcotics detection, tracking, evidence recovery and criminal apprehension.

Initially, he was partnered with Officer Ray Figueroa, until his promotion to sergeant in May 2019. K9 Atos was then partnered with Officer Aaron Johnson until he retired in June of 2022.

The department describe him as loyal, goofy and sweet.

K9 Atos died early Sunday morning. It is unclear what led to his death.

“Rest in peace over that rainbow bridge, Atos. You were both a fine police officer and a good boy!” the department said.

