Fans spilled into Battery to watch Game 1 of National League Division Series

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 43,000 fans packed Truist Park for game one of the National League Division Series on Saturday.

“I have never seen so many people here. It is amazing,” said Drew Dentler.

Signs said “Sold Out” at the ticket box. So, many fans spilled out into the battery to watch the game on big screens.

“It’s been packed since we got here,” said Erin Smiley.

Fans were shopping for Braves gear, tailgating, taking pictures. Bands played live music while some danced in the streets. Restaurants surrounding the park were filled.

Even Phillies fans praised it.

“I really don’t like the Braves all that much, but I will go out and say the battery is amazing,” said Liam Irwin. “It is really cool. You all are setting it, setting precedent.”

The rival teams faced off in the NLDS last year and heckled one another about it.

“Last year was a fluke,” Blaine West told one Phillies fan.

The rivals will meet at this spot again Monday for game two. Some made sure they have tickets for game five here as well. If it comes down to that.

“We kind of hope it doesn’t happen, and we could win before that,” said Smiley, “But, we would love to come back.”

“We are going to win. So, it does not matter,” laughed Dentler.

