Fans excited for Braves home opener

Thousands of fans were at Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves home opener Friday, with the team taking on the Miami Marlins.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Braves are trying to right the ship after a tough west coast trip to start the season.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell talked with excited fans at the Battery before the first pitch.

“I’m really excited, it’s my first time being here,” Jacks Hunter said.

“Real excited, it’s my second time,” said his brother, Braxton Hunter. “I’m really excited to be here.”

Their dad, Nicholas Hunter, said they might have played hookie to make the game.

“Excited enough we’re willing to travel four hours to get here, to leave tonight at 10 p.m. to make it to our baseball tournament tomorrow that’s four hours away,” he said.

Quincy Cheeks arrived early this morning in his Braves gear. It’s the first home opener experience for him.

“It’s something my dad would have wanted to do, and he’s deceased,” Cheeks said. “He never got a chance to do it, so I’m here to do it.”

Before the game begins fans took advantage of everything new at Truist Park, like expanded seating at the fan-favorite Coors Light Chop House, a new open-air bar inside the chop house gate, new concession stand options and more.

“It’s always been a good team,” Cheeks said. “They don’t always win the big one, but they did a couple years ago. They always put out good product, and the Battery is beautiful.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group