Family, friends fear for loved one who disappeared 3 weeks ago

    By: Tom Regan

    MARIETTA, Ga. - Family and friends of a man missing for nearly three weeks are asking for help finding him.

    John Warren, 53, owns a cleaning business but hasn't been seen since the end of March. 

    Family and friends fear for his safety.

    He was last seen at an office building along Highway 120 in Marietta on March 29 where he was doing cleaning work.

