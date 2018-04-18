Family, friends fear for loved one who disappeared 3 weeks ago

MARIETTA, Ga. - Family and friends of a man missing for nearly three weeks are asking for help finding him.
John Warren, 53, owns a cleaning business but hasn't been seen since the end of March.
We’re speaking with a close friend who says Warren would never take off like this without telling someone, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:14 p.m.
Family and friends fear for his safety.
He was last seen at an office building along Highway 120 in Marietta on March 29 where he was doing cleaning work.
