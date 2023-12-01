‘Explosions or not?’ Cobb police warn residents not to call 911 due to training exercises

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you are hearing loud, booming noises in Cobb County this morning, you should not be alarmed, officials say.

Channel 2 Action News received calls from neighbors on Friday morning stating there were noises that sounded like explosives were going off in the area.

This is true, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Channel 2 Action News has learned routine training is occurring at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, officials said.

“The 94th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will conduct explosives training at the EOD Proficiency Range today between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and Noon. Noises may seem louder than usual due to weather conditions,” officials said.

If you hear these noises in the area, you are encouraged not to call 911.

