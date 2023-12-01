‘Explosions or not?’ Cobb police warn residents not to call 911 due to training exercises

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you are hearing loud, booming noises in Cobb County this morning, you should not be alarmed, officials say.
Channel 2 Action News received calls from neighbors on Friday morning stating there were noises that sounded like explosives were going off in the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This is true, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Channel 2 Action News has learned routine training is occurring at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, officials said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 students overdose on fentanyl at same Gwinnett County high school, officials say
- Ga. man throws hot grease at Popeyes employee. Now, he’ll spend 3 years in prison
- Mother of 15-year-old boy murdered near Atlantic Station confronts son’s accused killer
“The 94th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will conduct explosives training at the EOD Proficiency Range today between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and Noon. Noises may seem louder than usual due to weather conditions,” officials said.
If you hear these noises in the area, you are encouraged not to call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group