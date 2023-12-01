Cobb County

‘Explosions or not?’ Cobb police warn residents not to call 911 due to training exercises

By WSBTV.com News Staff

First of quarantined passengers from cruise ship hit by coronavirus arrive at Dobbins ARB Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you are hearing loud, booming noises in Cobb County this morning, you should not be alarmed, officials say.

Channel 2 Action News received calls from neighbors on Friday morning stating there were noises that sounded like explosives were going off in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is true, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Channel 2 Action News has learned routine training is occurring at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The 94th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will conduct explosives training at the EOD Proficiency Range today between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and Noon. Noises may seem louder than usual due to weather conditions,” officials said.

If you hear these noises in the area, you are encouraged not to call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Botanical Garden's "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights" returns for 13th year

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read