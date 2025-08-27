‘Everyone wants to pull a gun out:’ Men involved in deadly Marietta shooting likely knew one another

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly shooting at a Marietta gas station.

NewsChopper 2 flew over a Chevron gas station on Franklin Gateway live during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say two men got into an argument that escalated to gunfire. One of those men was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Jonathan Bailey has been arrested and charged in the death of Joshua Walker, 34.

Police say Bailey and Walker likely knew one another.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with a witness who drove past the shooting.

“I approached the scene, I seen detectives taking of the ground. It was a little scary,” Sherry Willingham said over the phone.

Families in the area say they see police in the area often.

“I don’t feel safe at all I’m not originally from Atlanta. One of the things my wife and I do is, I don’t let her go pump gas at all. We just don’t feel safe at gas stations,” Brett Robinson said.

“There is a lot of police that go through there. It’s scary because it seems like now everyone wants to pull a gun out, even if there is an argument,” Willingham said.

Marietta police say they have cracked down on crime in the Franklin Gateway area over the past decade and patrol targeted areas with specialized units.

Bailey is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

