EPA issues new rule, Families said fight to stop medical supply sterilization plant not over

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families said a new EPA rule will not stop their fight to shut down a Cobb County plant that sterilizes medical supplies.

Sterigenics is located near Interstate 285 and Cumberland Pkwy.

It uses a chemical called ethylene oxide and the Environmental Protection Agency said in 2019 that the chemical can cause cancer.

Thursday, the EPA issued a new rule that orders facilities that use it to install proven air pollution controls, continuously monitor air quality and report data to communities quarterly.

“I’m glad that they’re going to limit emissions,” Hays Hyre told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco. “I want to see how.”

Hays Hyre grew up and lives on the Atlanta side of Sterigenics.

“I can just go down the street and breast cancer, breast cancer, breast cancer, dementia, neurological problems,” said Hyre as she pointed down to homes nearby.

Since the EPA categorized Ethylene Oxide as a carcinogen in 2019, families have filed lawsuits arguing loved ones died of illness and home values dropped. Cobb, Atlanta and Smyrna formed an oversight committee and tested the air. Sterigenics voluntarily closed to install emission controls while denying any accusations.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting for Sterigenics to respond to requests to comment on the EPA’s latest rule.

Last October, the company paid $35 million to settle 79 claims against it.

The rule gives them years to comply. The EPA said that should prevent kinks in the medical equipment supply chain. Neighbors want Sterigenics to find another way to clean or leave.

“It’s time to move on and find other ways,” said Hyre.

To read the EPA’s full statement on the changes and its plan to tighten standards in the future, click here.

