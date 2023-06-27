Elderly woman crashed into buildings, hit employee while trying to park in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly woman in Cobb County was trying to park her car, but crashed into two buildings, according to police.

Police say the driver crashed into the building before putting the car in reverse and hit another business as well.

An employee at Area 41 Car Audio on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw was also hit when the car crashed into the business.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that he checked on the woman to make sure she wasn’t hurt before checking on the employee who was hit.

“They pulled into the building instead of up to the building,” employee Chris Johnson said. “The counter was shoved all the way across the room. [I] had a co-worker standing here and they got hit by the car.”

Police say the driver was frightened, but no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

“There was chaos inside. Had the shop manager lying on the floor and there was debris everywhere,” Johnson said.

The shop manager suffered some broken bones, but will make a full recovery.

Kennesaw police say they don’t often respond to crashes involving elderly drivers. They say driving comes with a huge responsibility, especially for young and elderly drivers.

“I think there should be a little more testing as you get older. I think you should be tested more often,” Johnson said.

Police say the driver won’t be charged since the manager wasn’t seriously injured.

