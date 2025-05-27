Driver seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on I-285 at I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run.
The crash happened around 11:19 a.m. Monday on Interstate 285 near the Interstate 75 merging point.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said a driver in a dark-colored sedan tried to move over in a left lane, but collided with a GMC Safari.
The GMC driver lost control of the van and hit the median. Police said the driver in the other car kept going and didn’t stop.
The GMC driver, a 57-year-old man from Austell, is at WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. A 22-year-old passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not have a make and model of the other car, but said it may have been a Kia.
Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash is asked to call Cobb County police at 770-499-3987.
TRENDING STORIES
- 3 college friends killed in I-75 crash remembered as ‘the most genuine people’
- Man accused of gunning down Georgia Tech student in targeted shooting has turned himself in
- GA salvage worker finds WWII vet’s Purple Heart in junk pile. Here’s the journey to return it
©2025 Cox Media Group