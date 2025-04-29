Disgruntled customer accused of pointing gun at McDonald’s employee

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An incorrect order at a McDonald’s drive-through landed a disgruntled customer in handcuffs.

What began as a normal trip to a McDonald’s on Veterans Memorial Highway ended with police going after a customer.

“How could you pull a gun on somebody just because they got your order wrong?” McDonald’s customer Deirdre Smith said.

Investigators say Anthony Statham left with the wrong order and a reason for police to track him down on April 18.

According to the arrest warrant, the employee told police Statham was disgruntled over an incorrect order.

Investigators said Statham took the situation to a dangerous level when the manager tried to intervene.

Statham allegedly pulled the gun out and waved it around before he pointed it at an employee.

I take my granddaughter to McDonald’s, that is just crazy,” Smith said.

Police said the manager gave them Statham’s license plate information.

When police tracked Statham down, they said they saw a gun in his car.

Investigators said Statham told them there was a disagreement between him and the employee. Police said he admitted to waving his gun around

Investigators said Statham’s wife told police she didn’t know about the agreement and didn’t see a gun.

Statham was arrested and charged.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reached out to McDonald’s for a response to the incident, but hasn’t heard back.

