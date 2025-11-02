Dick’s House of Sport coming to Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Dick’s Sporting Goods is set to host a grand opening for its new House of Sport store in Kennesaw on Nov. 7, featuring athlete appearances and various in-store events.

The grand opening weekend will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and appearances by renowned athletes such as Jennie Finch, Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Matt Olson.

Attendees can also enjoy giveaways like mystery gift cards and Stanley Quencher bottles, as well as participate in sports activations and demos.

The new Dick’s House of Sport, spanning over 100,000 square feet, offers a wide range of products and unique in-store experiences. Visitors can try out a climbing wall, multiple golf bays equipped with TrackMan simulators, and a multi-sport cage suitable for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer.

Throughout the grand opening weekend, the first 100 adults in line each morning will receive mystery gift cards, while the first 300 guests will receive a free 30oz. Stanley Quencher.

Additionally, the first 100 kids under 18 will receive a DSG soccer ball. The event will also feature a Diamond sports parking lot activation, offering demos, giveaways, and prizes from leading baseball and softball brands.

Shoppers can look forward to doorbuster deals and sweepstakes during the celebration.

