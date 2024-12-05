Deliberations set to begin in trial for alleged drunk driver who hit, killed Cobb student

KENNESAW, Ga. — Deliberations could begin on Thursday in the trial for an alleged drunk driver who hit and killed 17-year-old Olivia Pugh nearly a year ago.

Jerome Cox, 68, faces seven charges in connection to Pugh’s death on Dec. 8, 2023, on Ben King Road.

On Monday, jurors were shown Cox on body camera video during which he refused a field sobriety test. The reasoning he gave for doing so was “unusual,” according to Ofc. Matthew Brown of Cobb County PD.

“I don’t think it’s fair. I didn’t cause this and I shouldn’t and we’re all innocent until proven guilty right,” Cox said to Ofc. Brown.

A witness took the stand on Friday stating he and his family were leaving the light show, crossing near Ben King Road, and that is when the crash occurred.

He testified that he and his family crossed Ben King Road and heard what sounded like a crash behind him.

“The only thing I could think of was the girls that had been behind us,” said Charles Herbough. “Then, I heard the girls on the other side screaming, ‘She’s been hit! She’s been hit!’”

The crash threw Pugh upon impact. Herbough described finding her shoes and socks before her. She died in the hospital two days later.

Cox faces multiple charges including homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, open container, failure to yield, use of care to avoid collision with pedestrian and obstruction of a police officer.

