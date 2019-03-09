Day care worker accused of forcing kids to unclog toilet with bare hands

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned state investigators are preparing to interview a Cobb County day care worker accused of forcing children to unclog a toilet with their bare hands.
The alleged incident happened earlier this week at Childtime of Kennesaw on Cobb Parkway.
Parents told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden despite the allegations, the accused teacher is still an employee.
“That is unsanitary for a child to be expected to clean out a toilet," parent Michelle Davis said. “That’s just disgusting for a child to have to do that.”
What a parent told Seiden happened right before the children entered the restroom, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
