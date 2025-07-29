Dashcam: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office chases bobtail tractor-trailer in West Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County authorities released a dashcam video on Tuesday that captured an intense chase in West Cobb.

The driver of a bobtail semi truck led Cobb Police on a high-speed chase through West Cobb on June 24, ending with the suspect facing a long list of charges, authorities said.

A bobtail is a tractor-trailer without the trailer attached.

The incident began when 911 callers reported the tractor-trailer driving recklessly and nearly colliding with other vehicles.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said officers from Precinct 5 responded swiftly to the calls, determined to stop the dangerous driver.

Authorities said an officer spotted the truck on Dallas Highway and attempted a traffic stop. But the driver fled onto Barrett Parkway, maneuvering through both northbound and southbound lanes in an attempt to evade capture.

Cobb County officers discovered that the truck was also stolen, adding to the list of charges the suspect faces.

