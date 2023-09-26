Cyclist struck and killed while riding at night in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An unidentified man died Monday night when a driver crashed into his bicycle on a Cobb County highway.

Cobb County police say the fatal collision happened on Cobb Parkway (U.S. 41) north of the intersection with Clubhouse Drive around 9:22 p.m.

According to their investigation, the bicyclist was riding his bike northwest on Cobb Parkway in the right travel lane when a black 2016 Mazda 6 driven by a 23-year-old Dallas, Georgia woman struck him from behind.

The bicyclist came to rest on the shoulder of the road and the driver of the Mazda stopped in the right turn lane to Park Forest Drive.

The driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

