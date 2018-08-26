  • Crews battling fire at large day care

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are responding to a fire at a child care facility in Kennesaw, officials say. 

    The fire broke out at Smart Academy day care center on Busbee Pkwy in Cobb around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. 

    No one was inside the building and no one was injured, officials say. 

    Fire investigators are not sure of the cause.

    We have a reporter and a photographer on the way to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News Sunday A.M. 

    RELATED STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories