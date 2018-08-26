Crews battling fire at large day care

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are responding to a fire at a child care facility in Kennesaw, officials say.
The fire broke out at Smart Academy day care center on Busbee Pkwy in Cobb around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
No one was inside the building and no one was injured, officials say.
Fire investigators are not sure of the cause.
We have a reporter and a photographer on the way to the scene for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News Sunday A.M.
