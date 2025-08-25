Cobb’s Stratton Library to close for $500K renovation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Joanne P. Stratton Library in Marietta will close on Sept. 15 for a $500,000 renovation project expected to last until early 2026, Cobb County library officials announced.

The renovation will enhance the library’s interior, adding two study rooms, upgrading the community meeting room and staff work area, and updating furniture, carpet and paint. The project is funded by the county’s 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

During the renovation, patrons who place holds for library items can retrieve their materials at the Charles D. Switzer Library, at 266 Roswell St. in downtown Marietta. Another nearby option for accessing public computers, materials and programs is the Sibley Library at 1539 South Cobb Dr.

The book drop at the Stratton Library will be closed throughout the renovation period.

For updates on the renovation project and information on Cobb County library services, patrons are encouraged to visit cobbcounty.gov/library.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group