Cobb teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate behavior with student

SMYRNA, Ga. - A Cobb County high school teacher was arrested and another placed on administrative leave Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, according to the Cobb County School District.
Dominique Donte Evans is charged with solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor.
Evans is a drama teacher at Campbell High School in Smyrna. The Smyrna Police Department says it initiated its investigation after receiving a complaint from a concerned adult.
The school district did not release any information about the second teacher, except to say that staff member has been placed on administrative leave.
"While we understand the desire for more detail, to maintain compliance with student privacy laws and to not interfere with an ongoing police investigation, we will not be able to provide further comment," a district spokesperson said in a statement.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}