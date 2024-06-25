Cobb police trying to identify motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are working to identify a motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday.

According to police, at 9:47 p.m., a black 2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 driven by an unidentified man was traveling east on Chastain Road approaching Barrett Lakes Boulevard.

Helena Mastranni, 18, of Canton, was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Police the motorcycle ran the red light at the intersection and crashed into a 2017 Lexus ES350.

Both the motorcyclist and Mastranni were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was also taken to the hospital.

Investigators are still working to identify the motorcyclist and the accident remains under investigation.

If you have information about his identity, please call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987 and reference case number 24-042878.

