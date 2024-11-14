Cobb neighbors say they’re still waiting for new mailboxes, but they don’t expect them soon

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors at a Cobb County apartment complex say they’ve been waiting months to get new mailboxes after the old ones were damaged.

Since then, they’ve had to drive 12 minutes at least twice a week to get their mail from a Cumberland carrier facility.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Angel Birkett told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

She says she had to hold her newborn and 18-month-old while she was in line for an hour-and-a-half because there’s not a ramp for strollers.

“The whole time you’re in line people are talking to each other and complaining about it,” Birkett said.

Neighbors say management at the Residences at Vinings Mountain is offering a solution and building new mailboxes, but the construction means those who live bear them have to find somewhere else to park.

But Birkett says management is encouraging residents to get a P.O. Box, which makes her think they won’t be getting new mailboxes before the holiday season.

“With the holidays coming up I’m like yeah I need somewhere where everything can just be definitely going to,” she said. “They said it wasn’t just as simple as ordering mailboxes and that we needed to be patient. We could get a P.O. Box and they would reimburse us for it.”

Newell reached out to representatives of the apartment complex, but didn’t hear back.

The U.S. Postal Service said the apartment complex is responsible for repairing damaged mailboxes, but said it is working with the leasing office to resolve the issue and anticipates a prompt resolution.

