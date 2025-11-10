Cobb hardware store sees uptick in shoppers as families prep for fall freeze

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — East Cobb Ace Hardware is experiencing a surge in customers as families prepare for cold weather, with a high demand for space heaters and heating supplies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The cold snap has led to increased concerns about HVAC systems and frozen pipes, prompting many residents, especially senior citizens, to seek solutions to stay warm.

“I think everyone had a fair warning that it was going to be a drop in (temperatures),” said Jenny Collier, Assistant Manager at East Cobb Ace Hardware.

Customers have been purchasing faucet covers and pipe wrapping materials to protect their homes from the cold.

Fire logs and other heating supplies are also in demand as people look for ways to maintain warmth.

TRENDING STORIES:

Collier said that the store saw an increase in traffic last week and over the weekend, with some customers facing unexpected HVAC failures.

“She had her HVAC system go out unexpectedly, of course, it goes out at the wrong time and she was here for some solutions,” Collier mentioned about one customer’s experience.

Space heaters are particularly popular, with features like auto-off and cool-touch cases making them safer for indoor use.

Collier also mentioned the importance of using the correct type of heater indoors, warning against using outdoor heaters inside due to safety concerns.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group