Cobb Fire Dept. using medical product to quickly stop severe bleeding

The Cobb County Fire Department has implemented a groundbreaking medical product called Traumagel to rapidly stop severe bleeding in emergency situations.

Traumagel , a plant-based medical device, has been used by Cobb County fire officials on nearly 20 patients, successfully saving many lives.

Lt. David Kleiman from the Cobb County EMS Training Division highlighted its effectiveness in controlling bleeding instantly.

He demonstrated how the Traumagel is applied directly into wounds using a syringe, emphasizing its ability to control bleeding in seconds or minutes.

The product has been used on 17 patients with injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to stabbings, and 16 of these patients were saved and discharged from the hospital.

Cobb County Fire Department is the only non-ambulance transport service chosen for the clinical trial of Traumagel.

Currently, it is available at 15 out of 30 fire stations in Cobb County, with plans to expand its use countywide next year.

The introduction of Traumagel in Cobb County is expected to enhance emergency medical response, potentially saving more lives as its availability expands.

