Cobb deputies shoot, kill ‘aggressive’ dog

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting by a Cobb County deputy on Wednesday is under investigation.

Sheriff’s office officials say they were serving an arrest warrant when they encountered an “aggressive” dog.

A deputy discharged their service weapon, shooting and killing the dog.

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“We recognize that situations involving animals can be distressing, and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident,” officials wrote in a statement.

Details on where and when this happened have not been confirmed by officials.

Because the deputy discharged a firearm, the sheriff’s office internal affairs unit is investigating.

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