Cobb deputies shoot, kill ‘aggressive’ dog

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting by a Cobb County deputy on Wednesday is under investigation.
Sheriff’s office officials say they were serving an arrest warrant when they encountered an “aggressive” dog.
A deputy discharged their service weapon, shooting and killing the dog.
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“We recognize that situations involving animals can be distressing, and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident,” officials wrote in a statement.
Details on where and when this happened have not been confirmed by officials.
Because the deputy discharged a firearm, the sheriff’s office internal affairs unit is investigating.
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