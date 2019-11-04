  • Cobb County Walmart sells winning $276,000 lottery ticket -- are you the winner?

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Someone in metro Atlanta has a huge jackpot -- and they don't even know about it. 

    Georgia Lottery said a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $276,886 was sold in Kennesaw for the Nov. 2 Fantasy 5 drawing.

    Winning numbers from the Nov. 2 drawing were: 2-5-18-30-41.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter #3471, located at 3105 Cobb Parkway NW.

    A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.

    Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the game's draw date to claim prizes.

    Earlier in October, a $1.2 million Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Kroger store at 2205 Lavista Road in Atlanta. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

