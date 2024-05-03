Cobb County police searching for driver who hit, killed 21-year-old mother

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old mother was hit and killed by two cars Saturday morning in Cobb County. Now, police are searching for one of the drivers, who left the scene.

Police said Gonzales was hit by two cars when she crossed the road outside of a crosswalk. Police said she was hit by the side mirror of a Ford and was thrown into the air.

She was hit by a second car when she landed in the road. The second driver stayed at the scene, but the first took off.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the victim’s family after they laid Gonzalez to rest, Friday afternoon. The mother of Gonzalez said she wants justice for her daughter.

“I just want people to remember her as an uplifting person. Me personally I have never gone through this. Losing my sister well my big sister someone I look up to is really hard. It is really hard. I do not wish anybody to ever go through the pain I am going through,” said Jackie Garcia who is the victim’s sister.

“I feel grief, I am like very sad. Just knowing that there is a driver out there that did not stop for her whatsoever it is heartbreaking. Her energy. What she brought to the table. Everything. She was just an amazing person,” said Charlie Garcia who is the victim’s brother.

It is unclear why Gonzalez crossed the busy road, but her family told Newell she had been struggling with ongoing mental health issues.

“She suffered with a lot. It is important to check up on somebody who is dealing with that. Even if they said they were fine. That is what she would always say she was fine and stuff,” said Garcia.

Angel Mora, the manager of Maxi Motor nearby, said his business was closed at the time of the crash, but he witnesses crashes in front of his business often.

“It is very common. It can be either a pedestrian or cars,” Mora said. “I really do not know how the family can be feeling at this moment, but it is concerning for the community knowing that we have this situation. It is sad to hear that someone so young lost their life.

Sgt. Eric Smith with the Cobb County Police Department said that if a driver hits someone on foot, they need to stay on scene, call 911 for help and render aid if possible.

“With pedestrians if possible wear light or brightly colored clothing to make yourself more visible to motorists. for our motorists make sure you pay more attention. Stay off your phones,” Smith said.

Police said the driver that took off was in a white 2014 Ford Econoline.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police.

