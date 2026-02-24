Cobb County police investigating fatal stabbing at mobile home park

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department announced it was investigating a fatal stabbing at the Eden Gate mobile home park that happened early on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to 254 Clay Drive in Marietta around 1:34 a.m. after someone called 911 about a stabbing.

When officers got to the scene, they found an adult man with a stab wound and called for medical personnel to provide assistance.

Police said the victim, identified as Alex Hernandez of Smyrna, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives went to the scene to investigate the death, identifying 31-year-old Pedro Martinez as a suspect.

Martinez was charged with homicide and aggravated assault and booked into the Cobb County Jail.

