Cobb County police investigate deadly SUV crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Lost Mountain Road.

Police say on Thursday at about 6:46 p.m., a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Margaret Hamby, 58, was headed eastbound on Lost Mountain Road near the intersection with Macland Woods Drive.

For unknown reasons, Hamby veered onto the grass shoulder, briefly returned to the road, then returned to the grass shoulder and crashed into a concrete drainage pipe, causing the SUV to flip.

Hamby died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

