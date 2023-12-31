Mother, son arrested after man shot in both legs in metro Walmart parking lot: Sheriff

COVINGTON, Ga. — One man is hospitalized after an altercation led to a shooting outside a metro Atlanta Walmart.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It happened Saturday evening at the Walmart located on Salem Road in Covington.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said an altercation occurred inside the store between a man and a woman.
Deputies said as the man was leaving the store he was approached by the woman’s son.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gwinnett County man accused of swindling Liberty Mutual out of more than $9.2 million
- Former Ga. high school cheerleading coach arrested on sexual assault charges, warrant says
- 47-year-old man shot as he stepped off MARTA bus: DKPD
According to Newton officials, the woman’s son and man had another altercation in the parking lot of Walmart.
Sometime during the fight, the woman’s son got a handgun, and reportedly shot the other man in each leg.
The man, whose identity and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital. He is currently stable.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The woman and her son, whose identities and ages were also not released, were transported to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.
A spokesperson for Walmart told Channel 2 Action News they are aware of the incident but are referring the questions to police. The store is open.
The investigation is ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group