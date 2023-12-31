Mother, son arrested after man shot in both legs in metro Walmart parking lot: Sheriff

COVINGTON, Ga. — One man is hospitalized after an altercation led to a shooting outside a metro Atlanta Walmart.

It happened Saturday evening at the Walmart located on Salem Road in Covington.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said an altercation occurred inside the store between a man and a woman.

Deputies said as the man was leaving the store he was approached by the woman’s son.

According to Newton officials, the woman’s son and man had another altercation in the parking lot of Walmart.

Sometime during the fight, the woman’s son got a handgun, and reportedly shot the other man in each leg.

The man, whose identity and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital. He is currently stable.

The woman and her son, whose identities and ages were also not released, were transported to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

A spokesperson for Walmart told Channel 2 Action News they are aware of the incident but are referring the questions to police. The store is open.

The investigation is ongoing.

