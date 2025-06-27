Cobb County police dog retires after 9 years of service

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — K9 Argo has retired after nine years of service to the Cobb County Police Department.

The department announced his retirement on social media on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Argo and his handler, Sgt. B.K. Moore, were deployed 899 times. They tracked suspects, found evidence and seized more than $700,000 in narcotics and drug money.

“His work kept our community safer and made a lasting impact on the department and beyond,” the Cobb County Police Department said.

The department recognized Argo with an official proclamation and a U.S. flag that flew over police headquarters.

Argo Retiring K9 Argo is shown with his crew during a presentation ceremony given by Cobb County Police Dept.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group