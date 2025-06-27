Cobb County police dog retires after 9 years of service

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — K9 Argo has retired after nine years of service to the Cobb County Police Department.
The department announced his retirement on social media on Thursday.
Argo and his handler, Sgt. B.K. Moore, were deployed 899 times. They tracked suspects, found evidence and seized more than $700,000 in narcotics and drug money.
“His work kept our community safer and made a lasting impact on the department and beyond,” the Cobb County Police Department said.
The department recognized Argo with an official proclamation and a U.S. flag that flew over police headquarters.
