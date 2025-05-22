K9 sniffs out meth during northwest GA traffic stop

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are behind bars after Georgia deputies said they found illegal drugs during a traffic stop.
On Tuesday, Pickens County deputies conducted a traffic stop.
Officials said the stop was part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation in Pickens County.
The sheriff’s office said K9 Storm gave a positive alert that drugs were in the car.
PCSO said they found a pound of meth, a loaded gun, and other controlled substances (pills) in the car.
Deputies arrested Gerald Cornett and passenger Faye Jimenez .
They are bother charged with trafficking meth, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during a felony.
Cornett also faces another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
