K9 sniffs out meth during northwest GA traffic stop

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are behind bars after Georgia deputies said they found illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Pickens County deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Officials said the stop was part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation in Pickens County.

The sheriff’s office said K9 Storm gave a positive alert that drugs were in the car.

PCSO said they found a pound of meth, a loaded gun, and other controlled substances (pills) in the car.

Deputies arrested Gerald Cornett and passenger Faye Jimenez .

They are bother charged with trafficking meth, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during a felony.

Cornett also faces another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

