Cobb County police, chairwoman brief public on death at Fair Oaks Park

MARIETTA, Ga. — In the wake of a young man being found dead in Fair Oaks Park, leaders in Cobb County held a briefing to address public concerns.

Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Police Chief Dan Ferrell spoke to the public about the death of 21-year-old Kyle Bassinga.

Bassinga was reported missing by his family and was found on Feb. 18 at Fair Oaks Park in Marietta, hanging from a tree.

On Friday, the Cobb County Police Department put out a statement seeking to address what it said was misinformation circulating amongst members of the public.

“Our community is understandably concerned about the death of a young man at Fair Oaks Park. We are aware that misinformation is being circulated on social media that has created fear and speculation that this could be an act of violence,” the department said. “We recognize the history and emotions tied to deaths of this nature, and we understand why this situation has caused alarm.”

Police said on Friday that there were no signs of foul play in Bassinga’s death and they were conducting a thorough and methodical investigation into the death.

At Monday’s briefing, Channel 2’s Tom Regan heard from Cupid and Ferrell, who said the public address was in the interest of transparency.

Police concluded after their investigation and an autopsy performed by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office that Bassinga’s death was a suicide.

Both leaders expressed their condolences and acknowledged the community’s concerns in the wake of the death and its circumstances.

Cupid and Farrell said they planned to meet with members of the man’s family soon to go over the evidence and answer their questions.

