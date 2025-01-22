Cobb County

Cobb County firefighters extinguish house fire in Mableton, 3 people left without a home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters extinguished a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Mableton.

Firefighters battled the blaze on Cardell Circle SE.

Three people made it out of the house safely.

The American Red Cross will assist the people who were displaced by the fire with a place to stay.

