Cobb County firefighters extinguish house fire in Mableton, 3 people left without a home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters extinguished a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Mableton.
Firefighters battled the blaze on Cardell Circle SE.
Three people made it out of the house safely.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The American Red Cross will assist the people who were displaced by the fire with a place to stay.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia winter storm: Icy roads to remain that way through Wednesday morning
- CLOSURES: What schools are canceling, going virtual, delaying start on Wednesday?
- Cobb parents have mixed reactions after winter weather forces school closures
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group