Cobb County firefighters extinguish house fire in Mableton, 3 people left without a home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County firefighters extinguished a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Mableton.

Firefighters battled the blaze on Cardell Circle SE.

Three people made it out of the house safely.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The American Red Cross will assist the people who were displaced by the fire with a place to stay.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group