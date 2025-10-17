Cobb County daycare teacher accused of slapping 2-year-old, warrants say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teacher at a daycare in Cobb County has been charged after she was accused of slapping a child.

According to warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Leerickal Hamerter was arrested earlier this month on a misdemeanor battery charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warrants say Hamerter is a daycare teacher who is accused of slapping a 2-year-old boy who is enrolled at the daycare on the head five times.

The address where warrants say the incident took place is Connection Pointe Christian Academy on the East-West Connector in Austell, which is associated with Connection Pointe Church of God.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to jail records, Hamerter was released a few hours later on a $5,000 bond.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Connection Pointe for a statement, but has not yet heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group