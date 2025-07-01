Cobb County DA starts support program to aid staff and witnesses in tough moments

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office has launched a new program to support staff members and witnesses.

So far, the program is made of more than 20 volunteer chaplains in Cobb County.

“They are interacting with people in some of their toughest times and darkest moments. You see bad things happen to children, and you see things happen to victims or survivors. Our investigators go out on scene. They get up in the middle of the night. I just felt like, who else could you feel more comfortable talking to but a chaplain?” Cobb County District Attorney Sonya Allen said.

Allen told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the chaplain program kicked off one week ago.

Allen’s team met with chaplains during an event where they described some of the toughest cases. Once the full directory of chaplains is complete, Allen’s team will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of faith leaders with whom to speak in confidence.

“It’s giving people the chance to talk confidently to another person. It’s very important for our clarity, our mental capacity, to be able to speak to someone. We want to put the best service out there for people we represent and our community, but you have to fuel yourself to stay focused and stay grounded,” Allen said.

Allen said she created the program to help attorneys and witnesses.

“Our chief deputy, she prosecuted a case where children were placed in an oven. It’s a horrific case. That’s just one case,” Allen said.

Comfort dog Rose, a dog in the DA’s office, helped a 12-year-old witness during a trial last week. (Source: WSBTV)

Allen said she has also added two new comfort dogs to the office.

“When they come in the office the office goes wild, you see people smile and just giggle. I just watch and look at their reactions to the dogs, and it just brightens their day. It’s just perfect to add these two puppies. They are being trained by one of our newest investigators,” Allen said.

The dogs will also make a big impact on witnesses in court, if they are needed.

Rose is a dog in the DA’s office has already used to do that. She helped a 12-year-old witness during a trial last week.

“The child physically became ill, and Rose went to the courtroom and was able to comfort the child. And the child was able to regain composure and finish testimony,” Allen said.

