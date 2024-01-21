Cobb County crews battle large house fire amid hazardous, freezing conditions

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating a fire that destroyed a Cobb County home.

Cobb County fire officials said early Sunday, crews received reports of a fire at a home on Dawson Drive near Powder Springs.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage and front of the home.

According to the homeowners, after being woken up by their smoke alarm, they opened the door to the garage to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside. Both residents escaped the home without being injured.

Officials confirmed that the family dog did not get out of the fire.

The home has been deemed a total loss.

Authorities added that due to the hazardous cold, extinguishing the fire was more difficult since the water crews were utilizing quickly began to freeze.

Cobb Department of Transportation crews are on the way to spread sand across the roadway near the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

