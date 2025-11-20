Cobb County commissioners move $206,000 in budget to help food programs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted to move $206,000 from federal funds to help three food distribution programs.

According to the agenda items from the commission meeting, county commissioners approved the reallocation of funds on Nov. 12.

The money comes from money previously provided to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The reappropriated funds will be shared with MUST Ministries, Sweetwater Mission and the Cobb UGA Extension/4-H office.

MUST Ministries and Sweetwater Mission will both receive $100,000, while the UGA Extension office got $6,000.

