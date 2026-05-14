Cobb County commissioners approve updated contract with Must Ministries

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved an updated contract with Must Ministries for cooling shelter services and help for residents experiencing homelessness.

The board approved the new agreement on Tuesday, approving funding increases for cleaning supplies and linens, additional security, more staff, food and more.

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According to the agreement, Must Ministries will continue to provide cooling shelters to homeless residents across Cobb County when temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher.

The updated agreement also includes vouchers for bus rides in Cobb County and housing vouchers to help keep families housed and together, according to the memorandum of understanding.

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The county will pay $108,000 for the partnership from June 1 to Sept. 30.

As part of the agreement, Cobb County will reimburse expenses on services and items in the following amounts:

Cleaning supplies, linens, etc. $8,500.00

Additional Security (police & private) $30,000.00

Additional Staffing (Housing Assistants and Administrative) $15,000.00

Food $6,500.00

Transportation (Fuel, misc. costs) $8,000.00

Hotels (Shelter for families) $40,000.00

The partnership was approved unanimously at the May 12 commission meeting.

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