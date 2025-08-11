Cobb County commission to discuss building 4 new pickleball courts at Oregon Park

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will review a proposal to spend $850,000 to add four more pickleball courts to Oregon Park.

The park in Marietta, located on Hamilton Road, currently has six pickleball courts on-site, in addition to its other recreational facilities.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board will vote on whether to approve the funds to build the new courts and push the total to 10.

County officials said that as the item is on the consent agenda, it is expected to pass without additional discussion.

According to commission documents, the board approved a $5 million budget for various projects in the fiscal year 2025 budget last August.

The documents say that each district commissioner and the chairwoman received $1 million for project funding, to use at the discretion of the commissioner or chair, respectively.

As far as the changes at Oregon Park, the commission documents expect the $850,000 will be used for both adding four new pickleball courts as well as improving access for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and building an additional restroom facility.

Other facilities at the park include:

Escape Rooms

8 Baseball fields

3 Picnic pavilions

Playground

Disc golf course

2 Tennis courts

6 Pickleball courts

Batting cages

Walking trail

Concession building

