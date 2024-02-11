Cobb County bus driver saves life of student who was choking on piece of candy, district says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Schools bus driver is being called a hero after he saved the life of an elementary school student who was choking on a piece of candy.

A little more than a month after starting as a bus driver for the district, Michael Green said a Mableton Elementary School student told him that she was choking on a piece of candy.

Green then pulled the bus over and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the girl and was able to get the piece of candy out of the girl’s throat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I had an elementary student swallow a piece of candy. As we were headed to take them home, one of the kids on the bus told me she was choking, ‘she’s choking. She’s choking.’ So, I looked in the mirror and saw her standing and holding her throat. I pulled the bus over and performed the Heimlich maneuver on her, and I was able to dislodge the piece of candy out of her throat,” Green said.

After the incident, Green drove the student back to campus so that school staff could care for her until she could be picked up by her father.

The little girl’s brother personally thanked Green for saving the girl’s life, according to the district.

TRENDING STORIES:

Green said he hopes to never have this experience again.

The district thanked Green for his quick reaction.

“He has our deepest thanks for keeping his composure and helping our precious student,” Mableton Assistant Principal Lori L. Arends said. “I was so proud of his actions, including having the presence of mind to call us and bring her back to the school. He was so humble. Thank you, Mr. Green!”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Comic Con brings fandom and fun to Georgia World Congress Center

©2023 Cox Media Group