Cobb assisted living employee taunted 74-year-old man with musical instrument, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fired employee of a senior care assisted living facility is at the center of a criminal investigation.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in East Cobb where police say the employee abused a patient in her care.

Police say an employee of Arbor Terrace of East Cobb called officers to report Vanessa Schovanec for abusing a 74-year-old patient.

The alleged incident occurred in August.

According to court documents, Schovanec taunted the victim by shaking a musical instrument in his face, and then intentionally hit him on his arm.

At the time, the victim was a patient in the memory care unit. Schovanec is charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, and exploiting an elderly person, a felony.

A representative for The Arbor company released the following statement:

“The Arbor Company prioritizes the safety and well-being of our residents and staff. We are committed to hiring and retaining top talent and providing the highest quality care and experience for our residents and their families. Arbor Terrace East Cobb, and every Arbor community, promptly investigate, address, and report incidents in accordance with the law. After we were notified and investigated this incident, we terminated this employee and provided support to the resident and his family”, Maura O’Neal, Sen. Director of Communications and Content.

Newell stopped by Schovanec’s house to get her side of the story but learned Schovanec no longer lives at the home. Calls to Schovanec’s phone went straight to voicemail.

