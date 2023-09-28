Metro Atlanta principal says he ‘doesn’t have time’ to stop kids from vaping, fighting in restroom

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother sat down with her son’s high school principal to demand answers after he was attacked in the school’s restroom while more than 20 others watched.

At least 22 boys were in the restroom at Cedar Grove High School vaping when a fight broke out and one boy was violently attacked.

Stephanie Barnes sat down exclusively with Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes after she recorded a conversation with the principal.

District administrators shared a statement with Fernandes that read in part,

”…Since the incident, Cedar Grove High School has implemented extra security protocols and monitoring to reduce bathroom overcrowding before and during school hours…”

