Clogged storm water drain causes flooding to Marietta homes, home owners say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta homeowners living along Booth Road and Pleasant Oak Court say when the rain falls, their street turns into a pond.

“It’s very frustrating”, homeowner Peggy Johnson told Channel 2′s Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Homeowners say the flooding impacts more than 100 drivers who have to travel along Booth Road.

“We’ve had the fire department out here, Marietta City comes out here, and something’s gonna happen,” Johnson said.

Neighbors say for more than a year they’ve been dealing with the flooded intersection.

The water has caused damage to cars along with mailboxes that have fallen over because of the soggy ground.

Homeowners say the City of Marietta told them the city isn’t responsible for the fix because the damaged section of the stormwater drain is under at least three homes.

“What do you mean it’s not their responsibility, isn’t that their gutters, their drainage?” Johnson asked.

Lincoln went to one of the homes and spoke with a disabled 82-year-old woman who didn’t want to be interviewed on camera.

She told Lincoln the city told her she along with two other property owners are responsible for the fix.

To dig and assess the problem, the 82-year-old woman said it would cost at least $12,000.

“We just mediocre people, we aint got that kind of money to fix things,” homeowner Gordon Sturdivant said.

Channel 2 Action News emailed and called the city of Marietta and they have not returned our calls or emails.

