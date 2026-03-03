City of Smyrna to close municipal jail, citing current needs, future costs

SMYRNA, Ga. — The City of Smyrna announced it would close the 64-bed municipal jail it operates.

According to city officials, it is the last municipal jail in Cobb County.

The vote to close the jail was unanimous.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Cit Administrator Michael L. Jones said the closure is part of a plan to best repurpose the facility.

“Discussion has taken place over the last three years regarding the future of the facility. Elected officials have made the determination that closing the jail, reallocating fiscal and personnel resources, and working toward repurposing study to address public safety needs that have emerged over time and now outweigh future costs of retaining the facility is the best option rather than plan to invest significantly to refurbish the facility. Closing it is a budget-neutral action. And, Smyrna is the last municipality in Cobb County to maintain a jail,” Jones said.

Going forward, Smyrna police will enter an agreement with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for housing inmates. Currently, Smyrna has agreements for inmate housing in place with Sandy Springs, Roswell, Acworth and Marietta.

While the jail budget has 20 full time positions approved, there are only 17 staff working there now, according to city officials.

The city said it expects to keep 10 employees on through the transition and to other open positions, following applications and a required qualifications evaluation.

Transitioning positions will not see their wages reduced. Those who do not transition or choose not to move to other positions will be extended offers to reapply for open spots in the future, according to officials.

The city will also be reducing the overall workforce size due to the closure, not related to performance or conduct.

The jail is expected to close June 2.

