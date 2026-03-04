Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar tests positive for PED again

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced Profar received a 162-game suspension without pay. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the MLB Players Association will challenge the possible suspension.
The Atlanta Braves released a statement on Monday evening saying they are “incredibly disappointed.”
Statement from the Atlanta Braves: pic.twitter.com/T95JTRNuNr— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 4, 2026
This is the second time that Profar has tested positive for a banned substance since he signed with the Braves.
Profar claimed he accidentally took something that had a banned substance in it. He said he would “never knowingly do anything to cheat” because of his “deep love and respect for this game.” MLB issued Profar an 80-game suspension last year.
Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo attended spring training workouts in Florida last month. She asked Profar if he did anything this offseason to make sure a mix-up doesn’t happen again. He said he did.
Profar has not commented as of Tuesday evening.
