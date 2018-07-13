Busy Cobb County intersection shut down after crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A busy Cobb County intersection is blocked after a crash brought down poles and traffic lights onto the road.
South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road is expected to be closed for at least two hours as crews work to put the lights back up.
Smyrna police say around 4 p.m. a car crashed into a power pole, which brought down all four traffic lights at the intersection.
The roads involved are shut down for a quarter mile in all directions.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed traffic building up in the area.
Use Atlanta Road or Old Concord Road to travel north and south. Use Pat Mell Road or Concord Road to travel east and west.
Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for updates.
