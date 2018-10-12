0 Busy metro Atlanta gas station closed after serving bad fuel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are working to remove bad fuel from a popular Cobb County gas station.

Channel 2 Action News has learned several customers filled up with contaminated fuel at the Kroger Fuel Center off Powder Springs Road Friday morning.

"I got gas around 6:40 and I started driving to work. My engine light popped on and (the car) started rattling, so I pulled over," Cee Cee Winter told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus.

She said she pulled over a few miles from the gas station and a police officer quickly came up to her.

"He said, 'Hey, did you get gas from the Kroger up the street?' I was like, 'Yeah,' and he was like, 'You got bad gas,'" Winter said. "He was like, 'Make sure you call and let them know.'"

Winter said she was forced to call her job and let them know she'd be late.

"Hopefully I'll make it to work today," she said.

Georgia Tank Lines is at the station working to remove around 14,000 gallons of gas.

Kroger sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“The Kroger Fuel Center located at 1690 Powder Springs Road, Marietta, Ga. has been temporarily closed. Our last shipment of fuel contained water and contaminated the fuel prior to its delivery at the Fuel Center. As a result, a number of vehicles that were fueled at the station are currently inoperable and will require repairs. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and while the contamination did not originate at the Fuel Center, Kroger will be paying for all needed repairs to the affected vehicles plus any additional incidental costs these customers may experience such as towing, rental cars, etc. Our technical teams are currently working diligently with our fuel carrier and supplier to resolve this issue and restore full operational service.”

NOTE: We learned about this story when a Channel 2 Action News viewer called our newsroom and said there were at least 10 cars on the side of the road near the gas station.

